Cameroon: Journalist arrested in Anglophone region released

Joseph Ojong, journalist working with the Manyu Community Radio and The Advocate Newspaper arrested Sunday July 19 in Mamfe, South West region of Cameroon has finally been released, sources have confirmed.

Joseph Ojong is now a free man. After spending four nights in police custody, sources say the journalist was released this Thursday July 23 as confirmed in a post on the Facebook page of the Advocate Newspaper where he works.

He was arrested Sunday July 19 by security forces for allegedly taking pictures of the house of a police officer that was burnt at the weekend by suspected separatist fighters.

Before his release, reports say family members, friends and colleagues did not have access to him.

In the Advocate’s Facebook post, the paper thanks all those who in one way or the other contributed to the release of the journalist.