Cameroon journalist declares to run for Presidential election

Cameroon journalist Roger Chantal Tuile is the latest candidate to declare his intentions to run for the Presidential election expected to hold later this year.

Tuile, one-time publisher of La Tribune de L’Est declared his intention last week during a press conference held in Yaounde.

The journalist-cum-politician said he will be running for the Presidential election under the banner of a political party which he called Debout le Cameroun.

Roger Chantal Tuile said his political program is focused on three main issues; the economic revival of Cameroon, consolidation of national peace and unity and seeking lasting solutions to the crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions.

He used the opportunity to call on Paul Biya, 86, who has been in power since 1982 to step aside and calling for him to heed to the US Ambassador’s advice recent advice on his legacy.

He is the latest in the line of candidates who have announced their intentions to run for the Presidential election scheduled later this year.

Akere Muna, Joshua Osih, Maurice Kamto are amongst the high-profile names that have already made their intentions public but incumbent Paul Biya who has been in power since 1982 has not yet declared though there have been calls from his supporters for him to stand for another seven-year term.