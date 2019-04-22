Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Journalist electrocuted to death in Bertoua

Published on 22.04.2019 at 03h56 by Journalducameroun

A journalist working for a commercial radio station in Bertoua, East region of Cameroon passed away at the weekend after he was electrocuted at his home, sources have said.

Ludovic Chevalier, journalist at “Radio Aurore” in Bertoua was found dead in his house on Saturday April 20 by his fiancé and it was later discovered he was electrocuted.

His colleagues said he had returned home early that Saturday after a power failure at the radio station hindered him from producing and presenting his regular Saturday talk show.

He was ironcally later killed by electrocution at his residence. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of the  Bertoua hospital.

