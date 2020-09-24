Cameroon: Journalists arrested during September 22 protest released

The media men arrested in Yaounde and Douala on September 22, during the Cameroon Renaissance Movement’s protest to oust the current President, Paul Biya have all been released.

According to reports, the three who were still held by security forces, including Tah Jarvis Mai and his Cameraman, Christian Tebong of My Media Prime in Douala and Lindovi Ndjio of La Nouvelle Expression in Yaounde were released Wednesday September 23 in the evening.

Tah Jarvis and his cameraman were picked up by forces of law and order in Douala while covering the demonstrations in that part of the country.

Lindovi Ndjio on his part was arrested in Yaounde at Maurice Kamto’s residence which was allegedly stormed by security forces.

They were close to seven journalists reportedly arrested on that faithful Tuesday September 22. The others were released the same day.