Cameroon: Journalists Associations condemn attempted kidnap of colleague in NW region

Associations of journalists in Cameroon have strongly condemned the attempted abduction of one of their colleague, Choves Loh by suspected Ambazonia fighters in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon early Wednesday April 8.

According to these Associations including, the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists CAMASEJ NW chapter, the Cameroon Community Media Network CCMN and the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, three unidentified gunmen stormed Choves Loh’s residence at about 6:30am Wednesday.

The gunmen are said to have asked him “You be journalist nor” before attempting to take him away.

The Associations say luckily, the armed men were frustrated in their attempt and forced to run away with the family car, leaving Choves Loh with some slight bruise.

They have thus condemned this attack on “journalism” that ought to be protected and warned the perpetrators to desist from such acts.

According to the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, this is not the first time journalists in these crisis-hit regions go through such and even more.

The Association disclosed at least five journalists, media professional ad their relatives were kidnapped in Bamenda in the past two years.