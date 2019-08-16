Cameroon: Journalists drilled on crisis reporting skills in Yaounde

Some 40 journalists in Cameroon are currently undergoing a workshop on media training on conflict resolution and peace building organised by the Cameroon English language Newspapers Publishers Association CENPA in Yaounde.

Drawn from the Littoral, West, North West, South West and Centre regions of Cameroon, the journalists are said to be acquiring basic skills that will enable them report better on conflict events, especially that which is rocking the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Speaking during the workshop, the President of CENPA, Kristian Ngah, underscored the great role journalists and their write ups play in peace building, reason why they have to be equipped in order for them to know what to say and what not to say to preserve the peace and unity of a country.

For close to three years today, the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon have been witnessing a socio-political crisis that has paralysed nearly every activity in that side of the country.

According to CENPA, media reporting could negatively influence the nature of the crisis except the journalists are drilled on how to report on the crisis.