Cameroon: Journalists in shock as Chief Paul Nkemayang, publisher of Star newspaper joins ancestors

The death has been announced of Chief Foanyi Nkemayang Paul, Vice President of the Commonwealth Association of Journalists in Africa, and publisher of English weekly newspaper, The Star, Thursday June 18 following a brief illness.

According to reports, Chief Nkemayang died in a hospital in Limbe, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon late Thursday June 18 at the age of 61.

News of his demise has left many colleagues in the profession, especially English-speaking ones in total shock as expressed it in their tributes which keep pouring in.

“The death of Chief Nkemayang has left me devastated and deeply inconsolable…He made journalism easy for me and others. He was resourceful and an asset. He was not only a journalist but an advocate for a just society…Even as he is gone today, his legacy will live on…” Patrick Mua, journalist working with The Guardian Post newspaper wrote.

“This is really bad news for the press family. Go well Papa”. “Rest in peace media guru your work will live on,” Two other colleagues wrote.

Born on March 8, 1959, Chief Paul Nkemayang is considered as one of the pillars of journalism in Anglophone Cameroon.

Reported to have held authorities to account on several occasions, the late journalism icon has had no fewer than eight detentions without trial.

His reported courage and determination to do his work in truth earned him several distinctions at home and abroad.

He was last seen with his colleagues in public during a peaceful march to the South West Governor’s office where he was at the forefront to demand justice for Samuel Wazizi, pidgin broadcaster who died under police custody in August 2019.

It is worth mentioning that he was the President of the Cameroon Branch of the Commonwealth Journalists Association and Vice President at the African level.

He was also the former National President of the Cameroon Association of English-speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, and one of its founding members.