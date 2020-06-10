Cameroon: Journalists stage peaceful protest to seek justice for late Wazizi

Members of the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, SNJC Tuesday June 9 held a peaceful protest in Yaounde, Bamenda and Douala, demanding accountability over late colleague’s death.

Dressed in blue jackets bearing the stamps of the Cameroon Journalist Trade Union, press men assembled in Yaounde, Douala and Bamenda Tuesday June 9, demanding the Government to put in place an independent enquiry commission to shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of Samuel Wazizi reported to have succumbed to severe sepsis in August 2019 while he was under police custody.

The journalists brandished banners carrying messages including; Justice for Wazizi, Journalism is not a crime, no to the killing of journalists, journalists are not terrorists, give us back his corpse, silence is complicity to name but these.

“We have initiated this peaceful protest to ask the Government to present to us Wazizi’s death certificate, to shed light on the circumstances which led to his death and tell where he was detained…” Thierry Eba, President SNJC Centre region said.

Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe aka Wazizi was arrested beginning August 2019 and his whereabouts was reportedly not disclosed to his family, lawyers and colleagues.

He died the same month and news about his death emerged almost a year after, following Douala’s-based media Equinox TV announcement.

After this announcement, journalists, national and international rights groups mounted pressure on Government to issue a statement on the whereabouts of the journalist.

Two days after, the Ministry of Defence issued a communique stating that he died on the 17th of August from severe sepsis and not torture.

Since then, journalists and rights associations have been urging the Government to set up an independent enquiry commission to investigate his death.