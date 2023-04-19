Cameroon: Journalists Trained On Digital Information Processing

The Learn & Adapt association organised a training session for journalists to enable them to get to grips with digital tools.

True to its mission to lead companies and individuals in mastering digital and coaching in order to increase their performance the association dubbed Learn and Adapt just held a new workshop on digital skills. Journalists were the lucky beneficiaries of this seminar organised on April 15 2023 in Yaounde.



One of the major highlights of the training was how to disseminate information online. They were briefed on how to master the digital environment and on the choice of sound and image processing software without forgetting the downloading process. Journalists were also able to learn how to process information online. The next session is scheduled for May 04 for another training session.