Cameroon: Julie Owono, member of newly created Facebook Supervisory Board

Cameroon born Catherine Julie Owono, a lawyer and Executive Director of Internet without Borders for Africa is amongst the first 20 personalities chosen by Facebook to rule on content that will be authorized or deleted.

On the 6th of May, Facebook published the list of the first 20 members of its newly created Supervisory Board.

Amongst these members is thirty-three year-old Cameroonian born Catherine Julie Owono, a lawyer by profession and the Executive Director of Internet without Borders for Africa.

Julie Owono is a holder of a Masters 2 in International Administration in the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbone, a researcher at the Berkman Klein Centre for Internet and Society of the University of Havard and a member of the Digital Civil Society of the University of Standford.

She and the other nineteen members, including free expression advocates, journalists, a former Prime Minister, a Nobel laureate, Law experts and members of the civil society will through the Supervisory Board give the possibility to internet users to contest decisions on contents on Facebook and Instagram.

The board will nevertheless have the final say on content moderation, pursuant to freedom of expression and the respect of human right.

Reports say Facebook first chose four members who will assume the function of co-Presidents of the Supervisory Board, the latter in accordance with the American enterprise chose the other sixteen members.

Given that the Board has to comprise 40 members, the first twenty will chose the remaining twenty members.

A fund amounting to 130 million US dollars is said to have been created to run the activities of the Board who will mainly address issues relating to privacy, protection of individuals, hate speech, harassment and other related issues.