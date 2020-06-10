Cameroon: June session of parliament opens today with focus on COVID-19

Cameroon’s parliament begin meeting for the second ordinary session this Wednesday June 10 at the Yaounde Conference Centre amidst Government’s search for ways to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than two hundred lives in the country.

The Yaounde Conference Centre will for the first time host the proceedings of both the Senate and the National Assembly for the second session of the current Legislative year which opens this Wednesday.

Proceedings at the level of the National Assembly will be chaired by the Rt Honorable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril meanwhile those of the Senate will be chaired by Marcel Niat Njifenji, President of the Upper House.

At the centre of debates, the fight against the Coronavirus killer pandemic which continue to make victims in the country.

The lawmakers will have to approve changes made in the 2020 finance law by the Government on June 3, provoked by the negative effects of the pandemic on the national economy.

The changes slashes the State’s budget from FCFA 4,951.7 billion to FCFA 4,409 billion that is, a reduction of 11%.

The Senators and Members of Parliament will also scrutinize other issues like the reconstruction of the Northwest and Southwest regions, the socio political situation in the Far North and the development of youths.

On Friday, they will all meet in congress to receive the oath of Joseph Owona, appointed member of the Constitutional Council by the President of the Republic last April 15.