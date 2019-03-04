Cameroon: Kah Walla calls for boycott of Women’s day activities

Political leader and civil society activist Edith Kah Walla has called on women to wear black on Friday and boycott women’s day activities that day.

Kah Walla says this is a move to protest against the regime in place which has refused to solve the Anglophone crisis which has claimed many lives including women.

“Women in Cameroon should Boycott all official gatherings for the Celebration of women’s day this year”. Edith Kah Walla said.

Kah Walla said soldiers have shown no mercy since the crisis started, shooting girls, mothers and babies with impunity. Many women have fled into the bushes with their babies while others have taken refuge in Nigeria.

She said wearing black on Friday will equally be a means to protest against the arrest of Barrister Michèle Ndoki, the wife of Albert Dzongang as well as many women arrested in line with the protests of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.