Cameroon: Kah Walla creates pressure group to help release Kamto, Anglo detainees

Political and Civil Society activist Edith Kah Walla has created a pressure group to force government released persons detained in connection to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon as well as supporters of the Cameroon Renaissanc of who have been detained since January 26.

Meeting in Douala at the weekend, Kah Walla brought together political actors and leaders of civil society groups to create what they have called “The Citizen Front”, aimed at brainstorming on ways to “save our Nation”.

Amongst some of the key personalities to team up for the Citizen Front is human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho as well as political actors like Sam Mbaka of the CDU, Alice Sadio of the APF.

The members of the Front said in a communiqué that “The government of Cameroon constantly violates the rights of its citizens. However, over the past three years, these violations have increased significantly. Meetings and activities of civil society groups and political parties have been banned. Non-violent protestors have been shot at and imprisoned. Today there are notably, thousands of Anglophone activists in jail as well as over 100 members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM).

They have thus called on Cameroonians to join them take collective action in ending the violence in parts of the country and putting back the country on its feet.

Amongst the actions they envisage to take, is to “wear black every Friday, to express your commitment to liberty, peace and justice, thus expressing your commitment to an end of these crises.”