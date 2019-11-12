› Politics

Cameroon: Kah Walla rubbishes Biya’s decision to schedule upcoming elections

Published on 12.11.2019 at 01h39 by JournalduCameroun

The leader of the Cameroon Peoples Party, Edith Kah Walla has rubbished the decision by the Head of State to convene the electorate for the Legislative on Municipal elections on February 9, 2020.

The decision to convene the electorate while the crisis in the North West and South West Regions rages on has left many wondering not least Kah Walla who says there must be a ceasefire and guarantee citizens in these regions can vote.

She also called for the reform of institutions including the National Assembly and the role of a parliamentarian before any election can take place.

In a nutshell, Kah Walla said the Anglophone problem must be resolved, the nature of the state redifined and the form of the state defined before credible elections can take place in Cameroon.

