The leader of the Cameroon Peoples Party, CPP, Edith Kah Walla has saluted the recent report indicting soldiers of carrying out the February 14 massacre in Ngarbuh.

A statement released by the Secretary General at the Presidency indicted soldiers for carrying out the massacre and said the Head of State had ordered for judicial proceedings to be opened against those indicted.

Edith Kah Walla has welcomed the move as a small step but said it is not enough because the report has just taken a few persons as scapegoats, insisting more must be done to bring all those responsible to book.

“Those who are cited are scapegoats. They may have pulled the trigger, but they are implementing policy & strategy which is decided upon far above their heads,” Edith Kah Walla said.