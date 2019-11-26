Cameroon: Kah Walla welcomes Kamto’s decision to boycott upcoming twin elections

The President of the Cameroon People’s Party, CPP, Edith Kah Walla has expressed satisfaction with the Cameroon Renaissance Movement’s decision to boycott the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections, calling on other opposition parties to do same.

Reacting to Prof Maurice Kamto’s announcement of the party’s retreat from the race, Kah Walla said his decision is full of common sense taking into consideration the reasons advanced for that.

“This decision which summons the critical situation in the North West and South West regions, as well as the still biased electoral process, is full of common sense…” Kah Walla said in her statement.

She recalled that it is due to these same reasons advanced by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement that her party decided not to participate in the October 2018 Presidential elections, and reiterated their non-participation in the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.

Kah Walla further indicated that it would be for the common good that the CRM’s decision should not just be a political tactic.

“It is important that the present withdrawal is not just a political tactic, but a real political awareness, which will be translated into concrete actions in consultation and partnership with other forces for a real political transition in Cameroon…” She hinted.

As such, she called on other opposition political parties to tap from the Cameroon Renaissance Movement’s decision and mobilise themselves for a non-violent political transition.