Cameroon: Kah Walla’s CPP denounces Sangmelima uprising

The Cameroon People’s Party has denounced the recent uprising that occurred in Sangmelima, Dja and Elobo Division of the South region of Cameroon.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Cameroon People’s Party described the recent uprising that occurred between locals and non-indigenes in Sangmelima as unacceptable from every view point.

“It is unacceptable to do justice to oneself. It is unacceptable to indiscriminately attack members of other communities under the false pretence that they are the source of social, economic or security problems observed. It is unacceptable to engage in violence and looting of other citizen’s property. It is absolutely unacceptable to transform an individual crime into an intercommunity problem.” The CPP said.

Attributing this act of vandalism to the idle nature of many youths in that area of the country, the Party disclosed that the best antidote to this form of violence which is gaining grounds in Cameroon would be seeking solutions to the people’s social and economic problems.

Regretting the loss of the young commercial bike rider that provoked the riots, the CPP insisted the one responsible for his death must be “judged in the strict respect of laws”.

As concerns those responsible for the violence on people and property, the party wants them punished and their victims compensated.