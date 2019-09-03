Cameroon: Kamto, allies threaten to boycott Friday court session

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party Maurice Kamto and his allies have threatened to boycott their Friday September 6 court session unless the natural public, the national and international press are granted access.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Yaounde Military Tribunal, Maurice Kamto and allies disclose they are willing to appear in court on the condition that access is granted to the “real public” throughout the duration of their trial.

“Justice being given on behalf of the Cameroonian people, besides the traditional “public” made up of the military and other elements of the security forces expressly requisitioned to prevent citizens from being present in the courtroom, it is our precious desire that free access be granted to the real public in the courtroom throughout the duration of the trial, as well as the authorization of access to the courtroom for the public and private, national and international media.”