The Cameroon Renaissance Movement has announced a nationwide protest on September 22 to call for the departure of Paul Biya at the helmn of the country.

The Head of State Paul Biya yesterday convened the electorates for the first ever Regional elections which will hold on December 6.

However, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto had warned any attempt to convene the electorate without revising the electoral code and solving the crisis in the North West and Sout;h West Regions will be met with fierce protests.

After the electorate was convened yesterday, Olivier Bibou Nissack, spokesperson of Maurice Kamto announced on Facebook that September 22 will be the date for a “Cameroon Revolution”, stating “Paul Biya must go”.

September 22 is a significant date in the recent history of Cameroon as three years ago, peaceful protests swept across the Anglophone Regions as the Head of State was addressing the UN General Assembly. A week later, separatists marched on the streets to declare the restoration of what they call Ambazonia and the protests soon turned violent as security forces stepped in to quench the protests. The crisis since then morphed to an armed conflict which has claimed over 2000 lives according to UN figures.