Cameroon: Kamto appears in public for first time since house arrest

The President of the Cameroon Renaissance party, Maurice Kamto appeared in public for the first time on Thursday, September 22, exactly one month after he was placed under house arrest.

Security around Maurice Kamto’s residence at the Santa Barbara neighbourhood in Yaounde was beefed up early on Thursday after news filtred some of his supporters were set to pay him a visit.

According to the second Vice President of the party Tiriane Balbine Noah, a group of party supporters went to visit Kamto on Thursday afternnon but could not gain access to his residence after they were sent away by security forces.

This prompted Maurice Kamto to come out of his residence for the first time in over a month to meet with the security officers stationed at the entrance of his residence.

Kamto has not been seen in public since September 22 when he announced a nationwide protest to call for the departure of Paul Biya from power.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement says over 200 supporters of the party are detained in cells across the country since they were arrested during the protests.