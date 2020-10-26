Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Kamto calls for ‘negotiated political solution’ after Kumba killings

Published on 26.10.2020 at 17h53 by JournalduCameroun

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has called for a negotiated political solution to end the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Maurice Kamto was reacting after the brutal killing of at least seven children at a school in Kumba, South West Region of Cameroon by gunmen.

The  children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozen of them are battling for their lives in the hospital.

“At least six children massacred and a dozen wounded in the attack on a school in Kumba. Absolute horror. My grief is boundless. I condemn this odious act with the utmost energy. How many more deaths are needed to initiate a negotiated political solution to bring peace to the (North West and South West Regions)?” Kamto questioned.

