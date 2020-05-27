Cameroon: Kamto donates anti-COVID-19 sanitary kits to party’s SCSI

The national President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM Prof Maurice Kamto has donated a consignment of anti-COVID-19 sanitary kits to the coordination team of the Survi Cameroon Survival Initiative, SCSI as his personal support in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The sanitary material comprise of close to one thousand COVID-19 test kits and three thousand, two hundred surgical and protective face masks.

Receiving the anti-COVID-19 kits Tuesday May 26, the Coordinator of the SCSI, Christian Penda Ekoka disclosed he and his teams will continue sharing it to the needy despite Government’s reprisal.

According to the latter, some ten thousand face masks and more than one thousand test kits have been made available by the SCSI pending onward transmission to public Health authorities in the country.

It’s been quite some time since the CRM launched the Survi Cameroon Survival Initiative, a fund raising to support the Government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed 175 victims in Cameroon.

Its actions on the ground many a time met with resistance on the part of authorities on the basis that it is an “illegal” humanitarian initiative.

Weeks ago, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda sent back an anti-COVID-19 donation from the SCSI, asking the team to go and meet the Minister of Territorial Administration first.

Guest on Tour d’Horizon, a daily programme on Vision 4 Television Tuesday May 26, Minister Manaouda said he is ready to receive any anti-COVID-19 donation that will come from Prof Maurice Kamto.