Cameroon: Kamto entertains press for New Year wishes today

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Prof. Maurice Kamto will today face the press as he extends his new year wishes.

After extending making short trips to the Littoral and West regions and the weekend where he communied with members of his party and followers, Maurice Kamto has returned to Yaounde where he will face the press at his party’s headquarters in Odza, Yaounde.

Beyond the New Year wishes, Maurice Kamto is expected to give his party’s position with regards to reecent happenings in the country as well as give an update on his party’s preparations for the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections.

Officials of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement declared last week that the party will participate in the upcoming elections, dismissing reports of a possible boycott.