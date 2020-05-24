The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto has warned a mutual succession at the head of the country will not be accepted by Cameroonians.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya is in the second year of his seven-year mandate he picked up at the October 2018 Presidential polls, though Maurice Kamto-who was declared runner up by the Constitutional Council- continues to dispute the results.

Maurice Kamto tweeted late on Saturday evening warning of any foul play in succession at the helmn of the country. It is however not clear why Kamto issued such warning given that the Head of State was last seen live on state television on May 19 as he addressed Cameroonians on the eve of the National Day, wgose celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19.

“We will not accept the mutual agreement succession in our country, nor new popular elections without consensual reform of the electoral system. Only the Cameroonian people will have to choose their legitimate leaders, in freedom and democratic transparency,” Kamto tweeted.

Kamto has been very vocal in the past weeks on Biya’s silence in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has equally had several run-ins with government officials, notably the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji who banned a Kamto-led initiative to raise funds to purchase COVID-19 kits for free distribution in the communities. Paul Atanga Nji warned the initiative is illegal and goes against the laws on fun raising in Cameroon.

Despite a decision from Atanga Nji to close all accounts destined for the fund raising, Kamto’s ‘Survie Cameroon-Survival Initiative’ has still gone ahead to purchase and distribute kits in communities. Some volunteers of the initiative were even arrested abd only released days later.