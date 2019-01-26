Cameroon: Kamto leads protesters in Douala

The leaders of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto on Saturday took to the streets of Douala to lead the protests which he had earlier called for this week.

Kamto was expected to lead protests in Douala but took all by surprise and staged the protests in Douala where anti riot police had earlier dispersed protesters, shooting and injurring two key members of the CRM, Michelle Ndoki and Celestin Djamen.

Kamto took to the streets of Ndokoti in the Douala III subdivision with scores of protesters following behind with chants.

“The time is now or never,”Kamto told protesters who gathered to listen to him as he urged them to brave fear and come out in their numbers.

The CRM said he is ready to pay the ultimate price to free Cameroon and told protesters that there is no turning back in “our journey to freedom”.

Maurice Kamto had called for nationwide protests against what he calls “electoral hold up” and the government’s failure to resolve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.