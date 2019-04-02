Cameroon: Kamto, Michelle Ndoki return to court for Habeas Corpus hearing

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto returns to court today where his appeal for bail will be heard at the Appeal Court for the Centre region.

The case was adjourned last week after a member of the panel of judges failed to show up. Maurice Kamto will be appearing in court alongside his allies, Christian Penda Ekoka, Albert Dzongang, Paul Eric Kingue, Sevral Abe aka Valsero, Celestin Djamen and Prof Alain Fogue.

Another bigwig of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who will be appearing in court today is Barrister Michelle Ndoki who will be presented before judges at the Mfoundi High court where her lawyers will equally plead for her immediate release.

In total, there will be four different hearings today in court involving detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement as all have filed applications for bail.