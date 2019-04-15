Cameroon: Kamto pens letter to fellow CRM detainees

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has written an open letter to his fellow supporters incacerated at the various cells of the Kondengui prison.

Kamto started by praising his fellow detainees for their courgae and dignity in the face of their “oppressors” and reassured he is fully with them in their “fight”.

The detained CRM leaders told his fellow detainees that the fact they are behind bars shows the regime’s non respect for basic human rights as enshrined in the constitution as well as international treaties.

Maurice Kamto said he is aware of the torture and humiliation most of them are going through in their prison cells but called on them to hold tight and assured those responsible will pay for the crimes.

Maurice Kamto and over 100 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have been behind bars since the 28 January after they were arrested by security forces for carrying out “illegal protests” in and out of the country on January 26.