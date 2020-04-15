Cameroon: Kamto requests COVID-19 tests for 6 supporters detained in Yaounde

The National President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, Prof Maurice Kamto has requested that COVID-19 tests be conducted on six of his supporters detained at the Kondengui maximum security prison in Yaounde after they allegedly manifested symptoms of Coronavirus infected patients.

The request is contained in a correspondence addressed to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Tuesday April 14, 2020.

In the correspondence, Prof Maurice Kamto says information reached him that six of his supporters detained at the Kondengui Prison in Yaounde are showing signs of COVID-19 infection and should thus be tested for proper medication to follow.

“Taking into consideration the serious threat that the COVID-19 pandemic poses to the lives of those infected, we would be grateful if you take the necessary emergency measures giving way to the competent services of your Ministerial Department to carry out COVID-19 tests on the said CRM supporters.” The correspondence reads.

Added to that, the CRM leader hinted that his party is ready to take care of the screening under the supervision of the prison administration in case the Ministry of Health is unable to do it for one reason or the other.

On Monday April 13, a series of agitations were reported in the Kondengui prison following the purported death of three inmates from the COVID-19 pandemic.