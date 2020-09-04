Cameroon: Kamto shakes off ‘cabinet’ with new appointments

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto on Wednesday, September 2 signed a decision appointing several persons to posts of responsibility within the party.

One of the major appointments was at the level of the Communication unit where Maurice Kamto appointed Ateba Joseph Emmanuel as the Secretary in charge of Communication while journalist Fah Elvis was equally appointed as his deputy.

Former Cabral Libih ally who decamped from the PCRN to the CRM Armand Noutack was appointed Deputy National Secretary in charge of Reforms and Modernisation and will assist Barrister Tamfu Richard who was also appointed.

On his part, Celestin Djamen who has always been vocal and critical of the party’s actions was maintained as National Secretary in charge of Human Rights and Governance.

Maurice Kamto made the appointments just few days after calling on Cameroonians to resist any attempt by the Biya regime to organise Regional elections without resolving the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of the country.