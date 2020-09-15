Cameroon: Kamto wooing political figures ahead of Sept 22 protests

Politics › Political parties

Published on 15.09.2020 at 01h21 by JournalduCameroun

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has embarked on a move to woo some political figures of opposition parties as well as the civil society to adhere to the September 22 planned protest.

Maurice Kamto and his CRM party plan to stage the protest to call for the departure of the Head of State Paul Biya and to kick against the convening of the electorates for the Regional elections scheduled to hold on December 6.

Maurice Kamto has thus been wooing other opposition figures to join the protest and met at the weekend in Douala with the leader of the Cameroon Peoples Party, CPP, Edith Kah Walla, other political leaders and well as renowned human rights lawyer Alice Nkom.

Maurice Kamto says any attempt at organising the Regional election without revising the electoral code and definitely resolving the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon will be met by a fierce protest which he is planning to organise on September 22.

However, the Minister of Territorial Administration has banned the protest and warned any attempts to ‘violate the law’ will be met by the might of the forces of law and order.

