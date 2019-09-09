The detained Vice President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Mamadou Mota has been slammed a two-year jail term by the Magistrate’s Court in Ekounou for his role in the Kondengui prison riots.

The sentence was passed today after the court found him guilty of rebellion, destruction of property and attempt to escape from jail.

On the other hand, another detained CRM party member Serges Branko Nana Nana was slammed a three-year jail term for group rebellion and destruction of property.

Mamadou Mota has been in jail since he was arrested on June 1 following protests from protests organised by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

He was later extracted from the Kondengui Central prison on the night of July 22 following the riots in prison that led to the destruction of properties.

Mamadou Mota’s lawyers had accused security forces of torturing him while he was detained at the Secretariat of Defence at the National Gendarmerie before he was brought back to Kondengui.