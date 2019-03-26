Cameroon: Kamto’s case adjourned again

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto will return to court on April 2after his case was adjourned once again today.

It did not take up to 20 minutes for the judge at the Appeal Court to adjourn the case after Maurice Kamto arrived early on Tueesday morning.

The case was set to be heard on appeal after the Mfoundi High Court on March 7, rejected a plea from lawyers to free Maurice Kamto and six of his allies.

The other six who were also present in court- Christian Penda Ekoka, leeader of the AGIR Movement, Paul Eric Kingue, Kamto’s campaign director, Pr. Alain Fogue, treaurer of the CRM, Celestin Djamen, Albert Dzongang and singer Sevral Abe popularly known as Valsero- will equally return on April 2.