Cameroon: Kamto’s detention deprives him from taking part in 79th session of IDI

The 79th session of the Institute of International Law dubbed IDI is currently holding in the Heague, Netherlands without Prof Maurice Kamto, member of the Institution and leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party detained in Cameroon.

Since the start of the session on August 25 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of Maurice Kamto, who appear to be a panellist at the occasion has remained vacant due to his inability to answer present.

The politician was arrested alongside some of his supporters on January 28, 2019 for protesting against electoral fraud, poor management of the Anglophone crisis to name but these once.

Slated to end on August 31, 2019, this year’s session of the Institute of International Law is holding under the theme “World Politics: International Law first”