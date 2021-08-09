Cameroon: Kamto’s former ally, Christian Penda Ekoka dies

The death has been announced of Christian Penda Ekoka, former ally to prominent political party leader, Prof Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM.

He died Sunday August 8 at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto, Canada after succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Few days ago, the former adviser to President Paul Biya turned opposition was announced dead but the rumour was debunked by family members.

The staunch CRM activist began his journey with Maurice Kamto during the 2018 Presidential elections where the latter came out second after he resigned from his duties as technical adviser to the Head of State to join the ranks of Kamto.

Before officially announcing he was quitting the Cameroon People’s Democrtic Movement, the politician said he would support the candidate who will better defend the interests of Cameroonians.

After some years with Maurice Kamto, he recently announced he was leaving the party and created his own political movement dubbed AGIR.