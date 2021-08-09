Politics › politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Kamto’s former ally, Christian Penda Ekoka dies

Published on 09.08.2021 at 08h39 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
The death has been announced of Christian Penda Ekoka, former ally to prominent political party leader, Prof Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM.

 

He died Sunday August 8 at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto, Canada after succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Few days ago, the former adviser to President Paul Biya turned opposition was announced dead but the rumour was debunked by family members.

The staunch CRM activist began his journey with Maurice Kamto during the 2018 Presidential elections where the latter came out second after he resigned from his duties as technical adviser to the Head of State to join the ranks of Kamto.

Before officially announcing he was quitting the Cameroon People’s Democrtic Movement, the politician said he would support the candidate who will better defend the interests of Cameroonians.

After some years with Maurice Kamto, he recently announced he was leaving the party and created his own political movement dubbed AGIR.

Tags : | |





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top