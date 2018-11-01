Cameroon: Kamto’s lawyer dragged to court after Douala protest

One of the firebrand lawyers of who staged an anti Biya protest in Douala has been summoned to appear before the Douala court of First Instance on November 6.

Michele Ndoki was dragged to court by the State Prosecutor in Douala, Littoral region to answer various charges ranging from disregarding constituted authority, undermining state institutions, carrying out public demonstrations to holding illegal meetings.

Michele Ndoki and about 41 others were arrested in Douala on Saturday düring a peaceful protest to denounce what they describe as an “electoral hold up” to hand Paul Biya another term in office.

Their protest came days after the Constitutional Council announced Paul Biya winner of the October 7 Presidential election handing the 85 year-old a seven-year mandate which will extend his 36-year stay in power.

Michele Ndoki and others will appear in court on November 6, the day Biya is expected to be sworn in.