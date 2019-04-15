Cameroon: Kamto’s party challenges Atanga Nji in court today

The Mfoundi High Court will today hear a petition filed by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement against the decision of the Minister of Territorial Administration to ban last weekend’s nationwide protests.

The case will be heard at the chambers of Justice Nguimout Jean Paul today at 10 O’ clock.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement is praying the court to annul the decision of the Minister of Territorial Administration and grant saying it goes against the democratic principles of freedoms and liberties.

Paul Atanga Nji had placed a banned on planned protests by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement on claims the move will jeopardise the country’s peace. He went further to threaten banning the party if it went ahead with the protests.

The Executive bureau of the party later called off the protests saying it is waiting for the verdict of the Mfoundi High Court on the matter after filing a suit.