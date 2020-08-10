Cameroon: Kamto’s party plans protest in Douala

Members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, plan to protest in Douala on August 14 to call on the release of what they call ‘political prisoners’.

To that effect, the Wouri III Divisional Coordinator of the party, Lazare Souop has submitted a request to hold the public demonstration to the Divisional Officer of Douala III, Ayissi Mvogo.

According to the request, the CRM members will start the “peaceful protest” march from Ndokgoti to Dakar, Tradex borne 10 and back to Dakar.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement say they want the government to release all those who are still in jail as a result of the October 7, 2018 Presidential election as well as all those arrested in connection to the ongoing crisis in the Anglophone regions.

They are equally calling on a fran and sincere dialogue to resolve the crisis in that part of the country.