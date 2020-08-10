Politics › Political parties

Happening now

Cameroon: Kamto’s party plans protest in Douala

Published on 10.08.2020 at 15h42 by JournalduCameroun

Members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, plan to protest in Douala on August 14 to call on the release of what they call ‘political prisoners’.

To that effect, the Wouri III Divisional Coordinator of the party, Lazare Souop has submitted a request to hold the public demonstration to the Divisional Officer of Douala III, Ayissi Mvogo.

According to the request, the CRM members will start the “peaceful protest” march from Ndokgoti to Dakar, Tradex borne 10 and back to Dakar.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement say they want the government to release all those who are still in jail as a result of the October 7, 2018 Presidential election as well as all those arrested in connection to the ongoing crisis in the Anglophone regions.

They are equally calling on a fran and sincere dialogue to resolve the crisis in that part of the country.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top