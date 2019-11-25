Cameroon: Kamto’s party pulls out of Municipal, Legislative elections

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance movement Maurice Kamto says the party will put out of the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections.

In a press conference at the party’s headquarters today, Maurice Kamto said the present dispensation in place does not allow his party to participate at the twin elections.

“The CRM CRM calls on Cameroonians to boycott the vote and stay at home on February 9, 2020 to avoid giving credibility to elections which will not restore peace in our country,” Maurice Kamto said in a press conference.

Holding his first press conference since he was released from jail last month, Maurice Kamto said his party will continue to fight against what he calls the injustices of an illegitimate regime.