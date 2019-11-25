Cameroon: Kamto’s party to boycott upcoming Legislative, Municipal elections

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement party has indicated that it will not be part of the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections amid the escalating Anglophone crisis rocking the two English speaking regions of the country.

Announcing the party’s retreat from the race this Monday at a press conference at the Party’s headquarters in Yaounde, its National President, Prof Maurice Kamto said the party is ready to give its support in case the date is postponed to address the situation in the English speaking regions and reform the electoral system.

“Though the present electoral era favours our party, we are ready to support the postponement of the election date to resolve the crisis in the North West and South West regions and reform the electoral system…” Prof Maurice Kamto said.

Before then, the party had made no official statement on going in or not for the twin elections, but some of his party members like Barrister Michele Ndoki, vice President of the party’s Women wing and Bibou Nissack, spokesperson of the party and some others were already brazing up for the twin elections.

This decision to be out of the race before the start of campaigns comes some few hours to the midnight deadline left to candidates wishing to be part of the race to deposit their candidacy files at Elecam’s office.