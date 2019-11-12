The Cameroon Renaissance Movement has confirmed it will participate at the upcoming Legislative and Municpal elections scheduled for February 9, 2020.

After the Head of State convened the electorate on Sunday, the Cameroon dismissed any doubts by confirming it will participate at the election.

The Secretary General of the party, Barrister Christopher Ndong confirmed they will participate at the upcoming elections and are ready to challenge the ruling CPDM party.

“We have never believed in the politics of empty chairs,”Barrister Ndong said insisting the will present candidates in ann the divisions in the country to challenge the CPDM.

Barrister Ndong dismissed reports his party had been planning to boycott the elections and said now is the time to show they are the leading party in the country.