Cameroon: Kamto’s Survival Initiative donates anti-COVID-19 kits to Douala Archdiocese

The Douala Archdiocese has received anti-Coronavirus medical equipment from Professor Maurice Kamto’s Cameroon Survival Initiative to enable it step up its fight against the spread of the killer pandemic.

The kits that comprised 2000 surgical masks, 300 COVID-19 tests and 3,850 protection masks was handed over to the Douala Archbishop, Mgr Samuel Kleda by a delegation from the Survie Cameroon Survival Initiative, SCSI Monday May 4.

The delegation was led by the former chairman of the Cameroon Bar Association and also President of the SCSI committee, Barrister Yondo Black Mandengue.

The SCSI thanked the Douala Archdiocese for accepting the donation that will be made available to help the Diocese health services fight against the propagation of the Coronavirus.

In a release issued by the Chairman of the SCSI managing committee, Christian Penda Ekoka, the organization indicates the donation at the Douala Archdiocese is the first phase of the distribution process of anti-COVID-19 medical kits which will continue as days go by.

Reports have it that the first deputy Mayor of the Monatele Municipality, Centre region, Celestin Bedzigui equally received some COVID-19 sanitary and medical equipment from Maurice Kamto’s SCSI Monday May 4.

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Public Health earlier refused receiving items from Prof Maurice Kamto’s SCSI, stating that he failed to present himself at the Ministry.