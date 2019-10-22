Cameroon keeper Andre Onana shortlisted for World best goalkeeper

Published on 22.10.2019 at 12h37 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon international and Ajax Amsterdam goal keeper Andre Onana has been shortlisted for the inaugural France Football Yachine Trophy, a distinction for the best goalkeeper in the World.

France football has released the list of ten goalkeepers nominated for the first edition of the Yachine Trophy for the World best goalkeeper.

Amongst these 10 keepers features 23-year old Cameroon’s National goalkeeper Andre Onana who plays club football with Ajax Amsterdam.

Joining Andre Onana on the 10-man shortlist are Manuel Neuer, Ederson, Alisson Becker, Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Oblak, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Samir Handanovic, Hugo Lloris and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Named after former legendary Soviet Union star Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to have ever won the Ballon d’Or back in 1963, the Yachine trophy gives recognition to the year’s best goalkeeper.

The winner of the Yachine trophy, plus other awards from France Football will be unveiled in a ceremony due to take place on December 2nd, in Paris, France.