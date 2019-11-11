Cameroon: Key dates ahead of Legislative, Municipal elections

The Head of State Paul Biya on Sunday, convened the electorate for the Legislative and Municpal elections scheduled to hold on February 9, 2020.

With the long-awaited date of the election now finally known, the ball is now in the court of the various political parties to designate their candidates for the upcoming elections.

So after the convening of the electorate, what next? what are the key dates?:

November 26: This is the deadline for candidates to submit their files at the elections management body, ELECAM. This falls in line with section 164(1) of the electoral code which states that “Candidatures shall, within 15 (fifteen) days from the convening of the electorate, be made out in nomination paper in triplicate, bearing the legalized signature of candidates.”

December 11: This is the deadline for the publication of the list of candidates for the election by ELECAM. This falls in line with Section 126 of the electoral code which states that “Within no less than 60 (sixty) days to the date of the poll, the Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the list of candidates. It shall forthwith notify the Constitutional Council of such list of candidates.”

December 13: The candiates have a maximum of 48 hours to appeal to the Constitutional Council after publication of lists as stated in Section 129 of the electoral code.

December 23: The deadline for the Constitutional Council to rule on petitions filed as per section 131(1) of the electoral code.

January 25: Campaigns officially open as per Section 87(1) of the electoral code which states that : “The election campaign shall open on the 15th (fifteenth) day preceding the election and close at midnight on the

eve of the election day.

February 8: Campaigns close at midnight

February 9: Legislative and Municipal elections

February 24: Proclamation of results in line with Section 137 of the electoral code which states that “The Constitutional Council shall adopt and proclaim the results of the presidential election within no more than15 (fifteen) days of the close of the poll.”

March 3: First Parliamentary session in line with section 148 (4), (5), of the electoral code.