Cameroon: Kid dies, another gets seriously injured in fire incident in Douala

A child is reported to have died and another one got seriously injured following a fire incident that broke out early this Friday morning at their residence in New-bell, Douala in the Littoral region of Cameroon.

Going by reports, the fire broke out in the night of Thursday October 16, breaking Friday in the absence of the parents whom neighbours say were attending a party.

The fire which source remains unknown for now invaded the house and burnt to death one of the kids, sending another one to the hospital with several burns.

Reports say due to the fury of the flames, the fire extended to some four nearby houses, causing enormous material damage before the population could quench it down with the help of elements of the fire fighting brigade.