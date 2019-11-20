Cameroon: Kidnapped Anglophone radio technician released

The kidnapped Chief technician and pidgin news broadcaster of Bamenda-based Radio Hot Cocoa, Emmanuel Akum taken away over the weekend is now free, the management of the local broadcasting station has announced.

He was reportedly released Wednesday November 19, 2019 under unclear circumstances, after spending close to 72hours of captivity in the hands of his abductors, alleged to be separatist fighters.

According to the management of Radio Hot Cocoa where he doubles as sound technician and pidgin news broadcaster, Emmanuel Akum was kidnapped last Saturday November 16 on his way to his parents’ home in Mankon, under circumstances which still remain unclear.

Abductions have become recurrent in some parts of the North West region of Cameroon following the escalation of the Anglophone crisis, hitting that region for over three years now.