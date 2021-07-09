Life › Life

Cameroon: Kidnapped Baforkum Fon found dead

Published on 09.07.2021 at 12h45 by journal du Cameroun

late Fon of Baforkum (c) copyright
The Fon of Baforkum, a village in Tubah sub-division, Mezam Division of the restive North West region of Cameroon is reported dead.

 

The body of the traditional ruler who was forcefully taken away from his Palace for the second time over a month ago by suspected separatist fighters was discovered by locals Thursday July 8.

Sources from the region say it was dropped there by the abductors who fired gunshots three times before leaving.

Sources further say the body of the kidnapped Fon looked worn out, probably because of torture.

Local authorities in the region are yet to issue any official statement on the incident.

The late Fon is one among the many victims who keep losing their lives to the ongoing armed conflict rocking the region.

