Cameroon: Kidnapped Buea University athletes released

The students of the University of Buea who were kidnapped on Wednesday morning have been released, local sources in Buea have confirmed.

The students, 20 in total were spotted at the Check Point neighbourhood in Molyko, Buea at around 8.30Pm local time where they were received by their family members, sources said.

However, circumstances surrounding their release were not revealed.

Pictures have earlier surfacd online late on Thursday showing the kidnapped students in an unknown locationbefore a video was later released showing the students singing the “Ambazonia anthem” visibly under the guidance of their kidnappers who did not appear in the video.

The students, all members of the University of Buea football team were kidnapped on Wednesday morning as they arrived the stadium on campus for training ahead of the University Gams in Dschang.

Their kidnap came just 24 hours after that of the coach of Yong port Academy of Bamenda who was however released the same day.