Cameroon: Kidnapped Catholic priest released

The Mamfe Diocese has confirmed the unconditional release of its Vicar General, Rev. Fr Julius Agbortoko Agbor, after three days in captivity in the restive South West region of Cameroon.

According to the statement issued by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Fr Sebastian Sinju, Rev. Fr Julius Agbortoko was freed late Tuesday August 31 and nothing was payed as ransom.

“After three days in captivity, we are glad to announce that our brother and priest, Mgr Julius Agbortoko Agbor has been released without any ransom paid. We thank God for his release, we thank all those who joined us to pray for his unconditional release and for us in these turbulent days. We thank all our priests, the faithful and Father’s biological family for their firm faith in God. We appreciate the assistance of everyone who showed concern…” Fr Sebastian says in the statement.

The prelate was abducted Sunday August 29 while on a pastoral visitation and the inauguration of the Presbytery of the parish in Kokobuma, a locality in the Meme Division, South West region. He was picked up in the compound of the Bishop, Lysinge by men who identified themselves as separatist fighters.

They asked for FCFA 20 million as ransom. According to the Mamfe Diocese, the priest was released without a franc given out.

Mamfe has been a hot bed for separatist agitations since the crisis in the North West and South West Regions morphed into an armed conflict in 2017.