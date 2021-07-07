Cameroon: Kidnapped Christians of Pentecostal church in Limbe released

A pastor and two members of the Miracle International Centre in Limbe, Fako Division of the restive South West region of Cameroon kidnapped recently by unidentified gunmen have been released.

They were reportedly taken away following a land dispute between the church and a neighbouring village.

According to the main pastor of the church, the Christians were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in front of the church during service and a FCFA 600,000 later on demanded as ransom for their release.

Speaking to Equinox TV reporter, the pastor says investigations revealed that the armed men were targeting but him on the grounds that he is not supporting the struggle.

He indicates that police were stationed around the church area making the object of a land dispute.

Those quarreling the land with the church are said to have reported the pastor to gunmen that he is taking side with ‘La Republic’, reason why he brought police men.

The pastor indicates he wasn’t the one who brought the police – they were there to execute the Dos injunction on the quarreled land.

He further states that it is after proper explanations on the presence of the police at the quarreled site that his Christians were released without giving out a franc.

The man of God is not ready to shake from the land which he says was given to them by God to build his house.