› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Kidnapped Fako traditional rulers released

Published on 14.12.2020 at 18h30 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

The traditional rulers of Mild 15 and Mild 16 abducted Sunday December 13 by suspected Ambazonia fighters alongside Chief Emmanuel Ikome who was killed in captivity have been released.

According to reports, the Chiefs were released after security forces launched a manhunt to track down the kidnappers.

Both Chiefs were kidnapped earlier Sunday December 13 alongside Chief Emmanuel Ikome at the latter’s place for the inauguration of his newly constructed palace.

Chief Emmanuel Ikome was later on killed in captivity and the Chairman of the village Council reportedly called by the gunmen to come and collect his body in the bush.

While condoling with the family of the departed Chief, the Divisional Officer for Buea condemned the targeting of traditional rulers and called on the population to collaborate with defense and security forces.

Recently, traditional rulers in the restive regions who participated in the country’s first ever Regional election have been the targets of gunmen believed to be Ambazonia fighters.

This follows an ultimatum by the latter to any Chief who dared participate in the election in that part of the country.

Tags : | | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top