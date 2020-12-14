Cameroon: Kidnapped Fako traditional rulers released

The traditional rulers of Mild 15 and Mild 16 abducted Sunday December 13 by suspected Ambazonia fighters alongside Chief Emmanuel Ikome who was killed in captivity have been released.

According to reports, the Chiefs were released after security forces launched a manhunt to track down the kidnappers.

Both Chiefs were kidnapped earlier Sunday December 13 alongside Chief Emmanuel Ikome at the latter’s place for the inauguration of his newly constructed palace.

Chief Emmanuel Ikome was later on killed in captivity and the Chairman of the village Council reportedly called by the gunmen to come and collect his body in the bush.

While condoling with the family of the departed Chief, the Divisional Officer for Buea condemned the targeting of traditional rulers and called on the population to collaborate with defense and security forces.

Recently, traditional rulers in the restive regions who participated in the country’s first ever Regional election have been the targets of gunmen believed to be Ambazonia fighters.

This follows an ultimatum by the latter to any Chief who dared participate in the election in that part of the country.